BJP's CR Kesavan branded Rahul Gandhi a 'peddler of pessimism' for criticising the India AI Summit. The spat ignited after Galgotias University was accused of passing off a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own innovation at the event.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, branding him a "peddler of pessimism" for criticising the India AI Impact Summit, accusing him of undermining the nation's progress. In a post on X, Kesavan wrote, "Rahul Gandhi, the peddler of pessimism, is once again trying to undermine India when the world's largest AI summit is successfully underway in our country. The fundamental difference is that for PM Narendra Modi AI is Aspirational India but for Rahul Gandhi AI means peddling Anti India agenda. Whether it is insulting India as a Dead Economy or bad mouthing Bharat's democracy abroad or gallivanting with individuals and institutions with a blatant agenda to destabilise our nation, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have been continuously opposing India's progress and development." https://x.com/crkesavan/status/2023999786542919966?s=20

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He added, "While India is marching ahead toward becoming the 3rd largest economy in the world, Rahul Gandhi and his divisive negative politics are being repeatedly rejected by the people."

Robotic Dog Controversy Erupts at Summit

The attack came amid a fresh controversy at the summit, where Galgotias University was directed to immediately vacate its expo stall following backlash over its display of a robotic dog. The university presented the robot, named "Orion," as an in-house innovation, but it was quickly identified by critics and social media users as a commercially available Unitree Go2 model manufactured by the Chinese company Unitree Robotics.

Taking to 'X', Rahul Gandhi replied to a post by Congress and said, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."

Meanwhile, the authorities have asked Galgotias University to vacate the AI Impact Summit Expo following allegations that the institution presented a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own invention, sources said. The University faced severe online and offline criticism after a robot allegedly manufactured by a Chinese company was seen at the University display stall.

Galgotias University Defends Display

However, Galgotias University defended itself. The University's Professor Neha Singh who was seen in a viral video introducing the RoboDog as 'Orion' and explaining about it the AI expo, claimed that she had never sought to present the RoboDog as the University's own. "We have never claimed that it is ours, Indian, or Galgotian. Its main branding is still on it. The robot that had come for a particular task has gone there for the children's study, for the children's research and development. Our center, our campus -- it has gone into the children's lab. It was here for two days for projection; the projection has been completed," Professor Neha Singh told ANI. (ANI)