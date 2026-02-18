Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed Galgotias University for allegedly showing a Chinese robot as its own at the AI Summit, demanding a penalty. Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the event. The university was asked to vacate and denied claiming ownership.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday said the Galgotias University allegedly presenting a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own invention at the AI Impact Summit has brought significant damage to the country and the Summit, terming it a "shame".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Chaturvedi demanded a "strict penalty" on the University. She also criticised the Centre for organising the Summit, saying that the controversy could have been avoided if a thorough credibility check had been conducted of companies, Universities, and startups before allotting pavilions to them. "Galgotia University passing off Chinese robot as own invention at the AI Summit is a shame. Chinese media having a field day over it makes it worse. All this could have been avoided if before allotting pavilions a thorough credibility check was done of companies/universities/startups and others. The damage this has caused for India and the Summit is big, while they have been asked to vacate their pavilion is a good step, I feel some strict penalty must also be imposed on them," the UBT MP said.

Opposition Leaders Criticise Summit

Amid the growing controversy, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described the event as a "disorganised PR spectacle" where Indian data is being showcased alongside Chinese products. Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."

University Responds to Allegations

Authorities have reportedly asked Galgotias University to vacate the AI Impact Summit Expo following the allegations. The university faced severe criticism after the Chinese-manufactured robot was seen at its display stall.

However, Galgotias University defended itself. The University's Professor Neha Singh who was seen in a viral video introducing the RoboDog as 'Orion' and explaining about it the AI expo, claimed that she had never sought to present the RoboDog as the University's own. "We have never claimed that it is ours, Indian, or Galgotian. Its main branding is still on it. The robot that had come for a particular task has gone there for the children's study, for the children's research and development. Our center, our campus -- it has gone into the children's lab. It was here for two days for projection; the projection has been completed," Professor Neha Singh told ANI. (ANI)