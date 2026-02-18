A 19-year-old woman has been jailed after driving her car at a teenager who was playing rugby with friends in a car park in Mountain Ash, south Wales.

NEW: Woman sentenced after mowing down a man in her Fiat 500 who was playing Rugby with his friends in south Wales.



19-year-old Lexi Dyas was caught on camera driving her car directly at Declan Mahoney, 19, while he was tossing the ball.



Dyas says she ran into Mahoney because… pic.twitter.com/P4FiPaUClG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 17, 2026

Lexi Dyas drove her Fiat 500 through the railway station car park at speed and struck Declan Mahoney, also 19. CCTV footage showed Mahoney preparing to throw a rugby ball when the car moved straight towards him. He was thrown into the air and crashed onto the concrete before the vehicle stopped, according to The Times report.