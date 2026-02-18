- Home
A court jailed 19-year-old Lexi Dyas after she drove her car at Declan Mahoney in a railway station car park in Mountain Ash, south Wales. CCTV showed the moment the car struck the teenager while he played rugby. Mahoney suffered fractures and PTSD.
Crash in a railway station car park
A 19-year-old woman has been jailed after driving her car at a teenager who was playing rugby with friends in a car park in Mountain Ash, south Wales.
NEW: Woman sentenced after mowing down a man in her Fiat 500 who was playing Rugby with his friends in south Wales.
19-year-old Lexi Dyas was caught on camera driving her car directly at Declan Mahoney, 19, while he was tossing the ball.
Dyas says she ran into Mahoney because… pic.twitter.com/P4FiPaUClG
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 17, 2026
Lexi Dyas drove her Fiat 500 through the railway station car park at speed and struck Declan Mahoney, also 19. CCTV footage showed Mahoney preparing to throw a rugby ball when the car moved straight towards him. He was thrown into the air and crashed onto the concrete before the vehicle stopped, according to The Times report.
Injuries and lasting impact
Mahoney suffered serious injuries in the crash. He fractured his arm, leg and a finger. He later said his life had become a “daily struggle” after the incident.
He told the court he now lives with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The injuries and trauma have affected his daily routine and wellbeing.
Driver’s explanation and court sentence
Dyas told the court she hit Mahoney because she “lost concentration” while chatting to a friend inside the car. However, prosecutors said she drove deliberately and directly at him.
The court sentenced Dyas to 18 months in a young offender institution. She broke down in tears when the sentence was announced. The judge also banned her from driving for about three years.
Dyas had hoped to become a nurse before the incident.
Road safety debate renewed
The case has renewed debate on road safety rules for young drivers. Campaigners said the crash highlights risks when inexperienced drivers carry friends as passengers. They urged ministers to consider stronger restrictions, though such measures were not included in planned motoring law reforms.
Why this case matters
The incident has drawn attention because of the clear CCTV footage and the serious impact on the victim. It has also raised wider questions about responsibility, distraction behind the wheel and safety in public spaces such as station car parks.
