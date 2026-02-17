- Home
- Valentine's Day Horror in Gurugram: Husband Held For Wife's Murder, Police Foil Fake Robbery Plot
A Valentine's Day murder in Gurugram shocked residents after CA Anshul Dhawan allegedly killed his wife Mahak Kathuria and falsely claimed a robbery attack. Police found contradictions in his story and said he confessed during questioning.
Valentine’s day turns tragic in Gurugram
A shocking crime on Valentine’s Day has shaken residents of Gurugram, Haryana. Chartered accountant Anshul Dhawan is accused of murdering his wife, Mahak Kathuria, on Valentine’s Day evening. What began as a claim of a robbery attack later turned into a murder investigation after police found serious gaps in his story.
Initial claim of robbery raises suspicion
Late Sunday night at around 11 pm, Anshul Dhawan contacted the police and reported that unknown attackers had tried to rob the couple and slit his wife's throat. He claimed the incident happened suddenly and that he could not stop the attackers.
However, police officers found several contradictions in his statements during questioning. Investigators noticed inconsistencies about the sequence of events and the presence of attackers. As scrutiny increased, doubts grew about whether a robbery had taken place at all.
Police interrogation exposes alleged murder
As the investigation continued, officers gathered evidence that did not match Anshul’s account. When confronted with the findings, he reportedly broke down and confessed to killing his wife. According to police sources, he said he committed the crime due to long-standing suspicion about Mahak’s character and behaviour.
Police stated that personal discord and mistrust in the marriage were the key motives behind the killing. The case quickly shifted from a suspected robbery to an alleged premeditated murder.
Details of the alleged murder plan
Investigators said the crime was planned carefully. According to the police version, Anshul wore gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints. He first strangled Mahak and then stabbed her with scissors, leading to her death.
Mahak Kathuria worked at HDFC Bank in Gurugram. Her father, Krishna Kathuria, had reportedly been suspicious of his son-in-law from the beginning. The couple had married recently, on September 25 last year. What should have been a celebration of love on Valentine’s Day instead turned into a tragic end for the young woman.
Attempt to mislead police after the crime
Police said Anshul tried to mislead investigators by filing a false robbery complaint after the killing. Officials believe this was an attempt to divert suspicion and present the incident as a crime by unknown attackers.
The investigation indicates that suspicion and conflict within the marriage led to the fatal act. The case has triggered widespread public reaction online and raised serious questions about hidden tensions within relationships.
Public reaction and wider concerns
The incident has shocked many people because it happened on Valentine’s Day, a day associated with love and trust. The case has gone viral across social media platforms and news reports because of the extreme violence nature.
Authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the case.
