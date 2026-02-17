As the investigation continued, officers gathered evidence that did not match Anshul’s account. When confronted with the findings, he reportedly broke down and confessed to killing his wife. According to police sources, he said he committed the crime due to long-standing suspicion about Mahak’s character and behaviour.

Police stated that personal discord and mistrust in the marriage were the key motives behind the killing. The case quickly shifted from a suspected robbery to an alleged premeditated murder.

Details of the alleged murder plan

Investigators said the crime was planned carefully. According to the police version, Anshul wore gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints. He first strangled Mahak and then stabbed her with scissors, leading to her death.

Mahak Kathuria worked at HDFC Bank in Gurugram. Her father, Krishna Kathuria, had reportedly been suspicious of his son-in-law from the beginning. The couple had married recently, on September 25 last year. What should have been a celebration of love on Valentine’s Day instead turned into a tragic end for the young woman.