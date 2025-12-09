- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The meteorological department has warned that the intensity of cold waves will increase further in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Here's which districts will see temperatures drop
Oh man, what is this cold..!
The cold is already intense in the Telugu states, with record low temps. The IMD warns this will continue, with the cold getting worse in some areas for the next 5 days.
Single-digit temperatures here
The weather center warned that minimum temperatures in Telangana will be 3 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal. The cold will be severe in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts. People should be extra careful for these five days.
Freezing cold in Telangana
The Hyderabad weather center announced cold waves from Dec 9 to 13. Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, and Nirmal will see temps of 5-10°C. Be alert as the extreme cold can affect health.
Shivering cold in these Telangana districts
Meanwhile, Kamareddy, Medak, and Sangareddy will see 5-10°C for two days (Dec 9, 10), then it will rise to 11-15°C. From Dec 11, Nizamabad and Jagtial will see a drop to 5-10°C.
It's cold all this week in Telangana
The Hyderabad weather center said other Telangana districts will see 11-15°C for five days. The cold weather will continue all week. Worryingly, experts warn temps could drop to 1-2°C.
7- day forecast(mid day) of Telangana Based on 0300 UTC issued at 1300 Hours IST dated : 09.12.2025@TelanganaCS@DCsofIndia@IASassociation@TelanganaDGP@TelanganaCMO@GHMCOnline@HYDTP@IasTelangana@tg_weather@CommissionrGHMC@Comm_HYDRAA@Indiametdeptpic.twitter.com/9bktOBHBV8
— Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad (@metcentrehyd) December 9, 2025
Lowest temperatures in Hyderabad
Today (Tuesday) morning, Adilabad recorded 7.7°C and Medak 8.5°C. Hanamkonda was 11.5°C, Ramagundam 11.6°C, and Nizamabad 12.1°C. In Hyderabad, Patancheru was the coldest at 8°C.
