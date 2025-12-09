- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: High Pressure System Causes Severe Cold In THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Due to the ongoing high-pressure system, temperatures are plummeting... the cold is making everyone shiver. Do you know where the lowest temperatures are being recorded in the Telugu states?
Freezing cold in the Telugu states
A cold wave is hitting the Telugu states hard. Low temperatures are already being recorded and are dropping daily, sparking fears of sub-zero weather due to a high-pressure system.
Cold winds from North India
Experts say a high-pressure system from northwest to central India is causing cold winds to blow south, leading to a sharp temperature drop affecting Telangana, Coastal, and Rayalaseema.
What is this high pressure?
We often hear about low pressure, but rarely high pressure. This system is intensifying the cold in the Telugu states as heavy, cold air sinks, creating dry and chilly conditions.
Plummeting temperatures in AP
Temperatures in Andhra Pradesh have dropped drastically. Araku Valley hit a low of 3.6°C. These are the lowest temps this winter, and warnings of further drops are causing concern.
Cold wave grips Telangana
Telangana is also seeing record lows, with Sangareddy and Asifabad at 6.6°C. The Telangana Weatherman reported low temps across many districts, with Hyderabad hitting 8.4°C near HCU.
