Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures have dropped to single digits again in the Telugu states, with cold winds blowing. Here's what the situation in Telangana will be like for the next week
Telugu states are shivering...
The cold has intensified in the Telugu states, with temperatures dropping drastically. Single-digit temps are being recorded, and heavy fog is causing problems for people.
Be careful these three days...
The Telangana Weatherman warns of bone-chilling cold from Dec 7 to 16. The cold will peak from Dec 10 to 13, with temps dropping drastically. Telangana is set to shiver all week.
Cold peaks in these Telangana districts
The cold will be severe in North & West Telangana. Temps of 6-9°C are likely in districts like Adilabad, while Hyderabad and others will see 9-12°C, said the Weatherman.
INTENSE COLDWAVE WARNING ⚠️🥶
DEC 7-16, 2025 ⚠️
Dear people of Telangana, get ready for POWERFUL COLDWAVE in next 7days with morning temperatures to drop upto 6-9°C in PINK marked districts and 9-12°C in BLUE marked districts
PEAK COLDWAVE ahead during Dec 10-13
Day time… pic.twitter.com/32kXCTVuyo
— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) December 7, 2025
Lowest temperatures in Hyderabad
The cold starts in the evening and peaks overnight. In Hyderabad, single-digit temps were recorded, with 9°C near HCU. Other areas saw temps from 10.6°C to 14.5°C.
Chills shaking AP
Cold winds have intensified in Andhra Pradesh, with temps dropping. The cold is severe in agency areas, with 7.7°C recorded in Alluri Sitarama Raju district's Kilagada.
