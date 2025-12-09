Union Minister Nityanand Rai stated in the Lok Sabha that India's elderly population is projected to more than double to 22.74 crore by 2036. The government is implementing the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana to address the welfare of senior citizens.

Projected Rise in Elderly Population

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that India's elderly population is projected to witness a significant rise over the next decade and a half, highlighting the growing need for focused welfare measures for senior citizens.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Replying to query raised by Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy in the Lok Sabha, Nityanand Rai, citing the findings of the Technical Group on Population Projections constituted by the National Commission on Population, stated that the number of people aged 60 years and above is expected to increase from 10.16 crore in 2011 to 22.74 crore in 2036, adding that their share in the total population is projected to rise from 8.4 per cent to 14.9 per cent during the same period. He noted that the sharp increase in the elderly population would pose challenges across health, social, economic and digital domains.

Government's Welfare Measures

In response to these emerging concerns, Rai said the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), an umbrella scheme operational since April 1, 2021, aimed at the welfare of senior citizens nationwide. As per the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, the main objective of the the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY) is to improve the quality of life of the Senior Citizens by providing basic amenities like shelter, food, medical care and entertainment opportunities and by encouraging productive and active ageing through providing support for capacity building of State/ UT Governments/Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)/Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) / local bodies and the community at large.

The Minister further stated that the government has also constituted the National Council of Senior Citizens, chaired by the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, with representation from various stakeholders, to address issues related to ageing and strengthen policy interventions for the elderly.

The statement reads, "As per the report of the Technical Group on Population Projections constituted by the National Commission on Population, the proportion of population of the older ages (60 years and above) is projected to increase from 10.16 crores in 2011 to 22.74 crores in 2036, an increase in their share to the total population from 8.4 to 14.9 percent. Due to rise in the elderly population, there shall be challenges across health, social, economic and digital domains concerning the senior citizens."

"Recognizing the growing needs of the elderly population and to mitigate the hardships being faced by them, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing an umbrella scheme, namely Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY) w.e.f. 01.04.2021 for the Welfare of Senior Citizens across the country. The Government has also constituted National Council of Senior Citizens under the Chairpersonship of the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment comprising of various stakeholders," it added. (ANI)