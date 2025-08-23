- Home
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert issued for THESE places
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather update: The Meteorological Department has issued another rain alert for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Officials have announced that rains will continue for another two days due to the influence of a trough
Weather Department Warning
Rains continue in the Telugu states. Several districts in Telangana have been severely affected by the already heavy rainfall. Northern Telangana districts like Adilabad, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Asifabad, and Mancherial have been particularly hit by floods. Coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh are also drenched, with low-lying areas submerged and normal life disrupted. Rivers, streams, and canals are overflowing, halting road traffic. Now, the Meteorological Department has issued another rain alert.
Rain Alert for Telangana
The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for Telangana, predicting more rain for the next two days. Several areas in the state are already flooded due to heavy downpours. The department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h). Heavy rainfall is likely in Mulugu, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad, and Karimnagar districts, while light to moderate rain is expected in Bhupalpally, Asifabad, and Mancherial.
Hyderabad Weather Conditions
Hyderabad experienced cloudy weather on Saturday. While it was sunny from morning to afternoon, light rain is expected later in the day. The maximum temperature is around 33 degrees Celsius, likely to decrease at night. Continuous rain over the past few days has caused waterlogging in several areas. Light to moderate rain is expected across Telangana, including Hyderabad, for the next week. The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in some areas.
Andhra Pradesh Weather
Due to a low-pressure system, Andhra Pradesh's coastal and Rayalaseema regions are expected to receive rainfall. A red alert has been issued for several districts. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea. Authorities have advised people to stay alert as rainfall is expected to intensify in the coming days.
Waterlogged
Heavy rainfall over the past two weeks has caused widespread disruption in the Telugu states. Reservoirs are filling up rapidly due to the downpours. Major rivers like Godavari and Krishna are overflowing. The Godavari river at Bhadrachalam has crossed the danger mark, leading to the evacuation of people from the town and surrounding villages to safer areas. Authorities have advised people in low-lying areas to remain vigilant.
