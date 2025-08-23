3 5

Image Credit : GETTY

Hyderabad Weather Conditions

Hyderabad experienced cloudy weather on Saturday. While it was sunny from morning to afternoon, light rain is expected later in the day. The maximum temperature is around 33 degrees Celsius, likely to decrease at night. Continuous rain over the past few days has caused waterlogging in several areas. Light to moderate rain is expected across Telangana, including Hyderabad, for the next week. The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in some areas.