Congress' Rashid Alvi claims the BJP is plotting to remove Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM by offering him a Rajya Sabha seat to install its own leader. Meanwhile, speculation mounts as JD(U) sources suggest a potential transition for Kumar to the upper house.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to remove Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from state politics by offering him a seat in the Rajya Sabha. On the speculations of Nitish Kumar's potential shift to the Rajya Sabha, Alvi claimed this move is to "complete control of Bihar," designed to allow the BJP to install its own Chief Minister in Bihar. Speaking to ANI, Alvi said, "It has been the BJP's policy to have absolute power and authority. They want complete control of Bihar. They aim to outwit Nitish Kumar by offering him a Rajya Sabha seat, moving him to Delhi, and enthroning their own Chief Minister in Bihar. This is very much possible."

Alvi on West Asia Conflict

On the ongoing West Asia conflict, Alvi said that "Khamenei, who was the head of state of Iran, was a religious leader for the entire Shia community worldwide. Just as there is a Pope for a large community, Khamenei was like that. Today, his son has taken his place. Israel's statement that they will attack him is a terrorist attack. Israel is a terrorist nation, and the way it has tried to destroy Iran along with America is condemnable."

"Thousands of people are being killed. More than 150 innocent children were killed by bombing a school. And it is very surprising and sad that India is silent. The Prime Minister of India is not ready to say even a single word of sympathy for Iran, which has been our friend for a long time. While other Muslim countries stood with Pakistan, Iran stood with us," Alvi added.

Speculation Mounts Over Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move

On Wednesday, amid mounting speculation over Nitish Kumar resigning from the post of Chief Minister of Bihar, sources from the Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday stated that the veteran leader might transition to the Rajya Sabha of the Parliament days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the polls for the upper house.

This comes amid a meeting which is currently underway at the Bihar Chief Minister's residence in Patna between Nitish Kumar, JD-U National Working President Sanjay Jha, and Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Union Minister Refutes Claims

However, Union Minister Giriraj Singh refuted the speculations, suggesting that the Bihar CM might resign and file a nomination for the Rajya Sabha."Such jokes are common on Holi. Nitish Kumar ji is our Chief Minister," Singh said.

JD-U Leader Weighs In

Meanwhile, JD-U MLC Sanjay Gandhi said that it will be Nitish Kumar's decision whether he wants to enter the Rajya Sabha or not. "The Chief Minister will himself decide (whether he wants to go to the Rajya Sabha or not, we had a meeting to strengthen the organisation in view of the polls," he said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states, as the members are set to complete their term in April 2026, a press note stated. (ANI)