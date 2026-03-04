Former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy challenged CM Rangasamy to leave the BJP alliance after PM Modi ignored the statehood demand. He criticized the PM's visit, calling the Ayushman Bharat scheme a 'blatant lie' and a 'complete failure'.

Puducherry Former Chief Minister Narayanasamy on Wednesday questioned whether Chief Minister Rangasamy is ready to leave the BJP alliance, as the Prime Minister did not give a single answer to the demand made by Chief Minister Rangasamy for statehood during the meeting attended by the Prime Minister in Puducherry. He criticised the Prime Minister's Ayushman Bharat scheme as a complete failure and the Prime Minister's claim that it is working well as a blatant lie.

Criticism of PM's Visit and Schemes

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Puducherry, Narayanasamy said that "the Prime Minister's visit to our state is welcome, but government employees, teachers and students have been forcibly brought to the Prime Minister's meeting. Government vehicles, private vehicles and student buses have been used to bring them. The people of Puducherry did not participate in large numbers. He said that people from other states were brought in the majority. There are no other new schemes." He said that 90% of the schemes announced by the Prime Minister were introduced during the Congress regime.

"The Prime Minister's claim that the Ayushman Bharat scheme is working well in Puducherry is a blatant lie, and that the Prime Minister's scheme has failed in Puducherry. Ayushman cards have not been issued to the people so far. If you take a person to a private hospital in Chennai, they will not accept this Ayushman scheme," Narayanasamy added.

Statehood Demand and Alliance Questioned

He continued, alleging that the ruling NR Congress-BJP alliance has not established any medical infrastructure in the last 5 years, and only a fake drug factory has been established. "Many of them have been arrested and are now on bail. But it is funny that the Prime Minister said that we will convert it into medical tourism. When the Chief Minister spoke at the Prime Minister's meeting, there was a slight regret that funds were not allocated to Puducherry. He said that statehood should be given. But the Prime Minister did not even talk about it or respond," said Narayanasamy.

He stated that the Chief Minister's only demand is statehood. Since the Prime Minister did not talk about it either, he questioned whether the Chief Minister was ready to leave the alliance.

Rebuts PM's Claims on Corruption and Governance

"The Prime Minister should not lie. He should not speak untruthfully. If there was corruption in the Congress government, why did they not take action? The Prime Minister is very forgetful. During our government, it was the Prime Minister who stopped the distribution of rice through ration shops. But the Prime Minister has said that no rice was distributed," Narayanasamy stated.

He asserted that "the people did not announce anything that they expected. The Prime Minister's visit has been a complete failure. Puducherry has been turned into a crematorium during the last 5 years of the BJP and NR Congress rule." (ANI)