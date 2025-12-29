- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather department warns that the intensity of cold waves will be high for another two days and people should be careful. It has warned of super cool weather in eight districts
Cold grips the Telugu states
Weather Update: Cold waves continue in the Telugu states, making people shiver. Though temps have risen from last week, the cold feels just as intense. The dry weather is making the cold bite, and the weather department warns this will continue.
Super cool weather in Telangana
The Hyderabad weather center forecasts super cool weather for Telangana today and tomorrow (Dec 29-30). Temps may drop to 2-3 degrees in some areas. An orange alert is issued for 8 districts including Adilabad, with a yellow alert for others.
Same for another two days..
The Hyderabad weather center warns of extreme cold in Telangana until Dec 30. Lows of 5-10 degrees are expected in several districts. Minimum temperatures might be 2 to 3 degrees below normal in some places for these two days.
Lowest temperatures in Telangana are here
On Sunday (Dec 28), the lowest temps in Telangana were 8.2°C in Adilabad and 9.0°C in Medak. Hanamkonda recorded 11°C. In Hyderabad, Patancheru hit 9°C and Rajendra Nagar 9.5°C. Begumpet was at 13.2°C.
Increased AQI in Telangana
The Telangana Weatherman is concerned that the Air Quality Index (AQI) is worsening due to dry weather. Dense fog and low temps are contributing to the high AQI. Doctors advise children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues to be cautious.
Cold in AP
In Andhra Pradesh, the cold is also biting, especially in agency areas. The cold is intense in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. In places like Araku and Paderu, low temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees are being recorded.
