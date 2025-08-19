- Home
- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall alert issued for THESE places
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Telugu states in two days due to the influence of a low-pressure area formed near the Odisha coast
16
Image Credit : Hyderabad Rains/X
Telangana drenched
Weather Update: The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has said that moderate to heavy and very heavy rains are likely in several districts of Telangana today and tomorrow. Due to the low pressure formed in the west central Bay of Bengal, it is raining extensively in the state.
26
Image Credit : X/Hyderabad Traffic Police
Heavy rain forecast in these areas
According to the Meteorological Centre, heavy rains lashed the states on Tuesday. The weather agency predicted widespread rains in the state for two days, with very widespread rains on August 21. There is a possibility of moderate rains in the state from August 22-24.
36
Image Credit : ANI
Very heavy rains in these districts
Very heavy rainfall is likely in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Siddipet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad districts today.
46
Image Credit : Getty
Red alert for these districts
IMD has issued a red alert for several districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh due to the threat of heavy rainfall and potential flooding.
56
Image Credit : X/Hyderabad Police
Heavy rains in coastal districts
Heavy rains are also lashing Andhra Pradesh due to the low pressure formed in the west central Bay of Bengal.
66
Image Credit : Getty
Another low pressure
The IMD has said that there is a possibility of another low pressure forming in the Bay of Bengal on 24th. The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre has advised fishermen not to go hunting till Thursday as the sea will be rough when the cyclone crosses the coast.
