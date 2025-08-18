Image Credit : X/Hyderabad Traffic Police

Regarding Telangana weather... Due to continuous rain for the past 10 days, the IMD has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days. A red alert has been issued for Mulugu, Warangal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda, and Mahabubabad districts, while an orange alert is in effect for Khammam, Asifabad, Mancherial, Siddipet, Adilabad, and other districts.

Officials have advised people to be vigilant, and those in low-lying areas should move to safer places. People should be extremely cautious of heavy rainfall, especially from afternoon to night. Wind speeds in Telangana are around 19 kmph. Temperatures will fluctuate between 22 and 26 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 88% during the day and reach 91% at night.