Image Credit : ANI

Due to the heavy rains that have already fallen, rivers, streams, and ravines are overflowing. Ponds, reservoirs, and tanks are full. Gates are being opened in all projects to release water downstream.

The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains will continue until July 29. In this context, the governments have become alert. People in low-lying areas and water catchment areas are advised to be careful. NDRF, SDRF, and disaster management personnel are ready to face any situation.