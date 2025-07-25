- Home
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert issued till THIS day; Check
Heavy rains are expected to continue in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh until July 29. The Meteorological Department has warned of widespread rainfall in several districts
More rains for another five days
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Weather: It's raining cats and dogs in the Telugu states. Several districts in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are experiencing heavy downpours. Due to active monsoon conditions and favorable conditions in the Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is occurring. The Meteorological Department has announced that these rains will continue for a few more days.
Overflowing rivers, streams and ravines
Due to the heavy rains that have already fallen, rivers, streams, and ravines are overflowing. Ponds, reservoirs, and tanks are full. Gates are being opened in all projects to release water downstream.
The Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains will continue until July 29. In this context, the governments have become alert. People in low-lying areas and water catchment areas are advised to be careful. NDRF, SDRF, and disaster management personnel are ready to face any situation.
Rains in Telangana today
The Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagam, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana today (Friday). They said that there will be thunderstorms and lightning along with winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 kilometers.
The situation in Hyderabad is the same
Showers continued incessantly throughout Thursday in Hyderabad. As a result, water accumulated on the roads, causing traffic jams. People faced difficulties as water entered several low-lying colonies. They are warning that the same situation will continue on Friday. In view of these rains, the police are suggesting that software companies give their employees work from home.
Andhra Pradesh rains today
The Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh on Friday as well. The low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal is having a severe impact on AP. Due to its effect, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts today, the Meteorological Department warned.
Is there a flood risk to Vijayawada?
There is a campaign going on that there is a risk of floods again in Vijayawada in the wake of heavy rains. There is a campaign that the Budameru will swell again like last year and there is a danger of flood water inundating the city. This campaign is going on vigorously on social media.
However, the officials are dismissing it as false propaganda, saying that there is no danger to Vijayawada. Kothapet CI suggested to the people of Vijayawada not to believe the propaganda on social media.