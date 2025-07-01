Weather

Telugu States Weather Update: The wait seems to be over for the people of Telugu states. Rains have intensified in the last two to three days. On Monday, heavy rains lashed Telangana. The capital city Hyderabad, along with several other districts, experienced continuous rainfall for four to five hours, bringing smiles and joy to farmers.

With the monsoon becoming active and surface circulations persisting in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, favorable conditions for rainfall have developed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The light showers that began two or three days ago have now intensified into heavy downpours.