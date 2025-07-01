- Home
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert in July; Check forecast
July brought in the rains! The Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today. Find out which districts are likely to experience downpours
Increased Rains in Telugu States
Telugu States Weather Update: The wait seems to be over for the people of Telugu states. Rains have intensified in the last two to three days. On Monday, heavy rains lashed Telangana. The capital city Hyderabad, along with several other districts, experienced continuous rainfall for four to five hours, bringing smiles and joy to farmers.
With the monsoon becoming active and surface circulations persisting in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, favorable conditions for rainfall have developed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The light showers that began two or three days ago have now intensified into heavy downpours.
Telangana Weather on July 1st
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has predicted that heavy rains are likely to continue in Telangana today (Tuesday). Heavy rains have already started in several districts, and they are expected to spread to other areas today. Overall, heavy rainfall is expected in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Sircilla, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Adilabad, and Warangal districts on Tuesday.
Heavy Rains in Hyderabad
Currently, clouds are hovering over Hyderabad and surrounding districts. The rain that started yesterday evening continued until midnight, and the Meteorological Department predicts it will continue today. Some areas in the city may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department has also forecasted rain in the surrounding districts of Rangareddy, Medchal, and Sangareddy.
Andhra Pradesh Weather on July 1st
Due to the monsoon and circulations in the seas, rains are also intensifying in Andhra Pradesh. Moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning is expected in several districts of the state today (Tuesday). The sea will be rough with strong winds, so fishermen are advised not to venture out for fishing. People living in coastal areas are also advised to be cautious, according to the Disaster Management Organization.
Rains in these AP districts today
The Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rainfall in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Visakhapatnam districts of AP today (Tuesday). There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in some areas. While the rain itself poses no danger, there is a risk of accidents due to strong winds and lightning. Therefore, people are advised to be cautious, according to the Disaster Management Organization.