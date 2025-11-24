AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and the BJP of hypocrisy for allowing liquor shops to stay open during Chhath and ahead of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Shaheedi Diwas, a stark contrast to their previous demands for closure.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi state President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday questioned Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi over allowing liquor vends to remain open on sacred occasions, despite repeatedly demanding their closure during the tenure of the Arvind Kejriwal government, according to an AAP release.

AAP Accuses BJP of Hypocrisy

The AAP Delhi unit chief accused the BJP of exposing its own hypocrisy by keeping liquor shops open during Chhath and ahead of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur Ji. In a video message on X, senior AAP leader and Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "A few days ago, the Chhath Mahaparv was celebrated. Every year under Arvind Kejriwal's government, Chhath day was declared a dry day, and all liquor shops were shut. The Bharatiya Janata Party used to claim that this was happening due to their pressure. Today, the BJP has its government in Delhi, in the Centre, everywhere. Yet on Chhath day, every single liquor vendor was open. People consumed liquor and created disturbances during the Chhath festival at several places; everyone saw it."

Questions Raised Over Shaheedi Diwas

As per the release, the AAP Delhi Unit Chief noted, "In a few days, we will observe the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Sri Tegh Bahadur Ji. It will be commemorated across the country. Even then, till now, the BJP government has not issued any order to close liquor vends. Was their concern about liquor shops only for Delhi? In Gurugram and Noida, there are large liquor showrooms like big retail outlets. There was no objection there. The objection was only in Delhi. And now, when they have formed the government, why were the liquor vends not closed on Chhath day?"

Bharadwaj directly questioned Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the BJP government, asking, "Why are these vends not being closed on the upcoming Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji?"

Delhi Govt Declares Public Holiday

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that the Delhi government has declared a public holiday on November 25 (Tuesday) to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, according to an official release. (ANI)