Weather

It's been nearly a month since the monsoon season started. While it usually begins in early June, this year it arrived in late May. The early arrival of the southwest monsoon brought some rain, prompting farmers to start their agricultural activities, expecting consistent heavy rainfall. However, June has seen a lack of substantial rain in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, causing concern among people. The meteorological department predicts similar conditions for the next few days, with only scattered showers expected. Heavier rainfall is anticipated towards the end of June or early July.