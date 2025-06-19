- Home
No heavy rainfall expected in Telugu states for the next six days. When will the rains pick up? Find out here
Light Showers in Telugu States, No Heavy Rain Expected Soon
It's been nearly a month since the monsoon season started. While it usually begins in early June, this year it arrived in late May. The early arrival of the southwest monsoon brought some rain, prompting farmers to start their agricultural activities, expecting consistent heavy rainfall. However, June has seen a lack of substantial rain in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, causing concern among people. The meteorological department predicts similar conditions for the next few days, with only scattered showers expected. Heavier rainfall is anticipated towards the end of June or early July.
Telangana Weather Forecast for June 19
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center forecasts light to moderate rainfall in Telangana from June 19 to 24. Scattered showers are likely in Adilabad, Warangal, Khammam, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar districts. Other districts, including Hyderabad, will experience dry weather with cloudy skies and cool temperatures.
Farmers and Laborers, Be Cautious!
Despite the lack of heavy rain, the meteorological department warns of gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Scattered showers may be accompanied by thunder, lightning, and potential hailstorms. Farmers and laborers are advised to take precautions and seek shelter in safe places during rainfall, avoiding trees.
Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecast for June 19
The Disaster Management Department predicts no significant rainfall in Andhra Pradesh today (Thursday). Scattered showers are expected, along with gusty winds and possible lightning. People are advised to be cautious during rainfall.
Scattered Showers Expected in These AP Districts
Moderate rainfall is expected in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Manyam districts of Andhra Pradesh. Scattered showers are predicted for Alluri, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Nellore, Tirupati, Krishna, and the two Godavari districts. Overall, no heavy rainfall is anticipated in AP in the near future.
Floods Inundate Maharashtra and Gujarat
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala. Mumbai, the financial capital, and other areas have experienced significant damage and loss of life due to the rains and floods. At least 18 people have died, and around 65 have been injured. Gujarat has also experienced flooding due to heavy rainfall, with four reported deaths on Wednesday.