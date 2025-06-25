Image Credit : GETTY

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center said that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in Telangana today (Wednesday, June 25). It was reported that it rained in some districts yesterday, Tuesday... and that it will spread to some more districts today. It was indicated that it will rain across the state.

Rain forecasts have been issued for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Khammam, Kamareddy districts. Light showers are likely in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, and Sangareddy districts. There is also a possibility of heavy rains in some places. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts.