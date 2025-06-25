- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain forecast in THESE districts; Check
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain forecast in THESE districts; Check
The Meteorological Department has indicated that the rains that started on Tuesday in the Telugu states will continue on Wednesday. Do you know which districts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall?
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Farmers' hopes rest on the end of this month
Telugu States Weather Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has delivered good news to the farmers of the Telugu states. Varuna is blessing the people of the Telugu states, who have been waiting for rains since the beginning of June, at the end of the month. The change in weather and the increasing rainfall are wiping away the sadness on the faces of the farmers and bringing smiles. Telugu farmers are hoping that it will rain fully for the remaining week of this month.
Heavy Rains in Telugu States
Surface circulations in the Bay of Bengal are adding to the southwest monsoon... While one circulation is already ongoing, the IMD has announced the formation of another surface circulation around South Jharkhand. As a result, the Meteorological Department has announced moderate to heavy rains in Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh this week (from June 25 to 30).
June 25 Telangana Weather Information
The Hyderabad Meteorological Center said that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in Telangana today (Wednesday, June 25). It was reported that it rained in some districts yesterday, Tuesday... and that it will spread to some more districts today. It was indicated that it will rain across the state.
Rain forecasts have been issued for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Khammam, Kamareddy districts. Light showers are likely in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, and Sangareddy districts. There is also a possibility of heavy rains in some places. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts.
Farmers, laborers be careful
Strong winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers along with rain have been warned in Telangana. It has also been warned that there will be thunderstorms and lightning rains in some places… and there is also a possibility of lightning strikes. Therefore, farmers and agricultural laborers engaged in agricultural work have been warned to be alert during the rainy season. It has been warned that staying under trees and in temporary structures is dangerous.
June 25 Andhra Pradesh Weather
The Meteorological Department said that with the surface circulations in the Bay of Bengal and the southwest monsoon becoming active, rains will also be widespread in Andhra Pradesh. Moderate rains are likely in Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Eluru, Kakinada, Guntur, Bapatla, Nellore, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.