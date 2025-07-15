- Home
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall forecast for THESE places
The Meteorological Department has good news: heavy rains are coming to the Telugu states. Find out when these rains are expected to start in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Heavy rains expected in two days
The wait for rain is over for people in the Telugu states. The Meteorological Department predicts a change in weather conditions within two days, leading to heavy rainfall. This news brings relief to those concerned about the lack of rain. It's been almost two months since the monsoon season began, and finally, the rain gods are showing mercy.
Heavy downpours from July 17
After a dry June, Telangana hoped for July rains. But the first half of July remained dry, increasing concerns. Now, the Meteorological Department has good news: heavy rains across Telangana from July 17, intensifying over time. However, the next two days (July 15-16) will remain hot and humid, with only scattered light showers.
Rains in Hyderabad and all districts
Strengthening monsoons and consecutive low-pressure systems will boost rainfall. Heavy rains with thunder and lightning are expected in Hyderabad and all Telangana districts from July 17. This news delights farmers waiting for rain and those preparing their land. The Meteorological Department forecasts widespread rains across Telangana for ten days, from July 17 to 28, compensating for the previous rainfall deficit.
Tuesday Telangana rains
No rain expected in Telangana for the next two days (July 15-16); heat and humidity will continue. Scattered showers are possible in some districts this evening (Tuesday). Light showers are likely in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Siricilla, Mancherial, Jagtial, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, Medak, and Mahabubnagar districts.
Tuesday Andhra Pradesh rains
Hot and humid weather with scattered showers is expected in Andhra Pradesh for the next two days. Rains will intensify from July 17, continuing throughout the month. Moderate rains are forecast today (Tuesday) in the north Andhra districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam. Light showers are expected in the two Godavari districts, Guntur, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Tirupati, Nellore, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Kurnool districts.