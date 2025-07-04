- Home
- India
- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Yellow alert issued today in THESE places
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Yellow alert issued today in THESE places
Heavy rains have picked up in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Which districts are likely to experience rainfall today? Which districts are under a yellow alert? Let's find out
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Heavy Rainfall in Telugu States
With the southwest monsoon becoming active, rains are lashing the Telugu states. Low-pressure areas, surface circulations, and troughs in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are creating favorable conditions for rainfall. Consequently, widespread rains are occurring across the country, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the past few days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has brought good news to the people of Telugu states who were worried about the deficit rainfall in June. They've predicted rainfall throughout July, enough to compensate for the June deficit. As predicted, it has been raining well for the past four days.
Yellow Alert in Telangana Today
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of Telangana today (June 4, Friday). Districts like Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Rangareddy, and Medak are likely to experience rain. Lighter showers are anticipated in Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, and Mulugu.
Light Showers in Hyderabad
Light showers are expected in Hyderabad and surrounding areas of Rangareddy and Medchal. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible. The Meteorological Department has warned of strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph and advised people to stay alert.
Rains in Andhra Pradesh Today
Due to a surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal and the influence of the monsoon, heavy rainfall is expected in Andhra Pradesh today (Friday, July 4). Moderate to heavy rainfall is particularly likely along the north and south coasts, as well as in Rayalaseema.
Caution Advised
The Meteorological Department has warned of strong winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph during the rainfall. Coastal residents are advised to be cautious. The sea is also likely to be rough, so fishermen are advised to be careful.
With the onset of monsoon in the Telugu states, farmers have begun agricultural activities. Some have already sown seeds during the initial showers, while others are doing so now that the rains have intensified. Despite the slight delay, the arrival of the monsoon has brought joy to the farmers, who hope the rains continue.