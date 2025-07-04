Image Credit : Getty

Weather

With the southwest monsoon becoming active, rains are lashing the Telugu states. Low-pressure areas, surface circulations, and troughs in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are creating favorable conditions for rainfall. Consequently, widespread rains are occurring across the country, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has brought good news to the people of Telugu states who were worried about the deficit rainfall in June. They've predicted rainfall throughout July, enough to compensate for the June deficit. As predicted, it has been raining well for the past four days.