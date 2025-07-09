Image Credit : Getty

Weather

Telugu States Rain Alert: Rainfall in the Telugu states has been below average so far. With a deficit in June, people hoped for better rainfall in July. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted heavy rainfall throughout this month. However, it's already the 9th of July, and there have only been one or two instances of heavy rainfall, and that too only in a few places.

So far, there haven't been widespread rains in either Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. This has led to concerns among people, especially farmers, about a rainfall deficit in July similar to June.

However, the IMD states that the southwest monsoon is currently active, and conditions like low pressure, circulation, and troughs are forming in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, creating a favorable environment for rainfall. This suggests that rainfall will intensify in the Telugu states, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in Telangana and moderate rainfall in AP.