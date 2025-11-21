Image Credit : X

India's indigenous fighter jet, the LCA Tejas, suffered a tragic crash on Friday afternoon during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show. The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that the pilot lost his life in the accident.

This is only the second major crash in Tejas's 24-year development and operational journey, a programme that has long been seen as a symbol of India's technological self-reliance.

Here's a closer, more relatable look at what Tejas is, and why it matters.