Children participated in a cleanliness drive organised by the Municipal Corporation, Ayodhya, on Friday ahead of the flag hosting ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 25. Hundreds of students marched across major routes, including the Ram Path, chanting "Swachh Ayodhya, Sundar Ayodhya" as they swept public spaces and encouraged residents to maintain hygiene and civic responsibility.

'A Beautiful Message of Cleanliness'

Ayodhya Mayor Mahant Girishpati Tripathi praised the young participants, emphasising their role in shaping the city's future. "A cleanliness rally has been organised by the children of the city, and they are giving the message of cleanliness to the people," he said. "Every effort is being made to transform Ayodhya. These are our children of Ayodhya who are out on Ram Path giving the beautiful message of cleanliness."

The initiative is part of intensified preparations ahead of the historic flag hoisting ceremony at the temple's sanctum sanctorum, marking the completion of its main construction phase. The event is expected to draw a massive national and international turnout, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to hoist the saffron flag. A volunteer participating in the rally said the event was more than symbolic; it was intended to inspire long-term behavioural change. "On the occasion of the upcoming flag hoisting ceremony on Tuesday, 25th November, this cleanliness drive is being organised," the volunteer said. "We are hopeful that our children will be successful in sending the message of cleanliness to every household."

Economic and Developmental Transformation

This influx of visitors will stimulate growth across multiple sectors, including hospitality, travel, local crafts, and ODOP-linked products such as jaggery. Business worth several crores is anticipated during this period.

Under CM Yogi's leadership, Ayodhya has evolved from a pilgrimage destination into a modern model of development. This historic progress has illuminated the lives of young people, revitalised local industries, and given new direction to traditional arts.

The ceremony is set to elevate Ayodhya's tourism and cultural vibrancy to unprecedented heights. As millions of devotees gather, the city's economic momentum will accelerate, benefiting hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, security services, event management firms, and local vendors.

Gearing Up for a Massive Turnout

Municipal officials have intensified sanitation efforts across key city locations, including temples, ghats and public squares, in anticipation of the large crowds. The campaign aligns with ongoing efforts to position Ayodhya as both a major spiritual destination and a model of urban development.