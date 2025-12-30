- Home
- India
- Tamil Nadu Year-Ender 2025: Political Realignments, Public Tragedies and Major Controversies
Tamil Nadu Year-Ender 2025: Political Realignments, Public Tragedies and Major Controversies
Tamil Nadu in 2025 witnessed major political realignments, public tragedies like the Karur stampede, administrative controversies, rising crime, welfare initiatives and shifting alliance equations ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
A Year of Shifting Alliances, Tragedies and Controversies Defines Tamil Nadu
The political landscape of Tamil Nadu in 2025 was shaped by shifting alliances, high-profile tragedies, and significant administrative controversies. The revival of ties between AIADMK and BJP, the rise of actor-politician Vijay, the tragic Karur stampede, and an impeachment motion against a High Court judge dominated news cycles throughout the year.
Changing Alliance Dynamics Ahead Of 2026 Polls
The AIADMK and BJP strengthened their political partnership in anticipation of the 2026 Assembly elections. In April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chennai to formally announce the revival of the alliance.
BJP floor leader Nainar Nagenthran was elevated as the party’s state president, aiming to maintain cordiality with AIADMK, succeeding former leader K Annamalai.
DMK Confident Ahead of 2026 Polls
The DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, appeared confident in its position, aiming to secure around 200 of 234 Assembly seats. Meanwhile, smaller parties such as Premalatha Vijayakanth’s DMDK remained undecided about returning to the NDA under AIADMK leadership.
The year-end SIR campaign witnessed a reduction in the electorate strength to 5.3 crore from 6.41 crore.
Actor Vijay’s Political Rise Hits Roadblock
Actor Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as a political influencer this year.
His public criticism of the DMK and BJP prompted both parties to take notice of his potential as a “dark horse” in the upcoming elections.
However, a tragic stampede during a rally in Karur on September 27, which killed 41 people, stalled his political outreach. The CBI continues to probe the incident.
Impeachment Motion Against High Court Judge
A controversial order by Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench allowing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp near Thirupparankundram hill sparked protests.
Local authorities feared communal tensions due to the lamp’s proximity to a dargah.
In response, the DMK and its allies initiated impeachment proceedings against the judge, citing concerns over the decision.
Key Administrative Changes And Political Fallout
The year saw high-profile changes in the state cabinet. DMK leaders faced controversies, including V Senthil Balaji losing his ministerial post over a money laundering case and K Ponmudi being removed after remarks regarding religious symbols and women.
AIADMK veteran KA Sengottaiyan joined Vijay’s TVK, fuelling speculation about potential electoral alliances with expelled leaders O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran.
Social And Civic Developments
2025 witnessed notable environmental and social events. For the first time in 27 years, three major lakes supplying drinking water to Chennai reached full capacity, aided by Cyclone Ditwah.
The Greater Chennai Corporation reported 1.8 lakh stray dogs, with 1.24 lakh dog bite cases recorded in the first quarter, including four confirmed rabies deaths. A rabies vaccination drive was initiated to safeguard public health.
Crimes against women and children rose sharply, with a 50.71% increase in sexual assault and POCSO cases over three years.
Violent caste-related crimes were also reported, including the murder of a Scheduled Caste techie in July. Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 483 murders in 2025.
Public Welfare Initiatives
On the welfare front, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched several initiatives, including free meals for sanitation workers and the Anbu Karangal scheme, providing Rs. 2,000 monthly financial assistance to children who lost one or both parents.
Prominent Deaths
The state mourned the passing of several notable personalities, including legendary producer M Saravanan, comedian Robo Shankar, veteran actor Rajesh, comedian Madhan Bob, and actor Manoj Bharathiraja.
Law and Order Headed by In-Charge DGP for Four Months
For the first time in recent memory, the post of Director General of Police (Law and Order) has remained under an in-charge officer for four months after the retirement of Shankar Jiwal in October.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.