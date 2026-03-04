Special flights from Dubai have started arriving in India, bringing relief to passengers stranded due to the West Asian conflict. Flights landed in Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad, with passengers sharing their experiences and relief on returning home.

A special flight from Dubai arrives safely across Indian airports on Wednesday, including at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Chennai International Airport and others, as flight operations gradually resumed following disruptions triggered by the escalating West Asian conflict.

Some flights from Dubai arrived in Hyderabad and Chennai. Coordination between airport authorities and airline officials is bringing relief to stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty over the past few days due to widespread cancellations and delays.

Passengers Share Relief and Experiences

Speaking to ANI, passengers expressed relief that they are back home. A passenger on board the flight, named Mehra, is a student. He said the situation in Dubai was challenging because he was living alone while his parents were in India. He noted that the UAE government effectively managed the situation, maintaining a calm atmosphere. She observed that while there was some missile interception near his location, the situation was not as difficult as reported. He mentioned occasional government emergency messages causing brief panic, but overall, the conditions were normal and well-supported by the government.

Mohamad Azad, a passenger, said the past altercation caused some fear in him, but the current environment is fine, as he reached home safely.

Another passenger, named Jai Poona, appreciates the assistance and said the overall treatment and arrangement were good.

Meanwhile, another passenger landed in Hyderabad, Lekhya says, "Near our campus (BITS Dubai), everything was fine. On the first day, we saw missiles coming, and they were being intercepted. Later, we saw nothing; everything was fine. The situation is uncertain whether it is going to get worse or better. So, we have come back".

A passenger landed in Chennai, Santosh Kumar says, "I had gone to Dubai for some work when the unfortunate turn of events occurred. We were stuck there, but we didn't face many difficulties. The Dubai Govt is very helpful. People are very helpful. They ensured our safety and security. While my stay got extended by a few days, everything was very well managed."

With flights gradually taking to the skies once again, normalcy is slowly returning to the UAE, and for the thousands of Indians eager to get home, the wait is finally coming to an end.

Background to Flight Disruptions

Following the US-Israel strikes against Iran on February 28, Iran launched a wave of retaliatory attacks, using drones and missiles targeting multiple Arab countries in the region as a retaliatory action, which resulted in flight cancellations. (ANI)