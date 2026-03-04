Holi was celebrated across India with great joy. UP CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated with the public in Gorakhpur, while other leaders like Vishnu Deo Sai and Mohan Yadav also joined festivities, highlighting unity and the triumph of good over evil.

Holi was celebrated in India across different states and regions with great enthusiasm and joy.

Celebrations Across States

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated holi with common people at Ghantaghar Chauraha in Gorakhpur. CM Yogi Adityanath expressed happiness over the joyful atmosphere brought on the occassion of Holi, highlighting how such a festival is bringing in joy and enthusiasm while the world is in disarray. People in Vrindavan, Mathura celebrated Holi with full joy, dance and music. In Prayagraj, a large number of people gather at Loknath Chauraha to dance and celebrate Holi.

Odisha

In Odisha, at Bhima Bhoi Drustihina Vidyala, Bhubaneshwar, Senior Congress leader and former PCC President Harichandan organised the celebration. People there extended wishes to each other and celebrated Holi with colours.

Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh, children celebrated Holi in Raipur. In a post on X, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai wishes everyone a very Happy Holi. He said Holi is a sacred festival filled with a unique spectrum of colours, the sweet rhythm of enthusiasm, and boundless joy.

Telangana

In Telengana, a large number of people celebrated Holi at People's Plaza in Hyderabad. Congress MLA Danam Nagendra says, "Holi is a festival where Hindus, Muslims and everyone come together to celebrate;c everyone should do away with their differences."

Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, People celebrated holi with great enthusiasm and joy. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday celebrated Holi in Bhopal. He extended the Holi greetings to all the people in the state and country and highlighted government efforts, such as the Kisan Cabinet and an increase in the dearness allowance, which he believed have made the celebration more significant.

Assam

In Assam, people danced and celebrated the Holi festival. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the sacred Doul Utsav at Barpeta Satra on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

Delhi

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday celebrated Holi at her residence, expressing hope that the festival of colours would usher in a new era of development for the national capital. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari sang a phag song at the Holi celebration at his residence in Delhi.

The Significance of Holi

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)