Less than 40 seconds after Air India flight AI 171 departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad for London Gatwick on June 12, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical hostel complex, triggering a massive fire. The tragedy ranks among the deadliest aviation disasters in recent history and claimed 260 lives, including 241 passengers and crew on board and 19 people on the ground. Among those killed was former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, while the incident shattered families and communities across the world.

Dramatic videos from the crash site showed a bloodied and disoriented man, an NRI from Diu who is settled in London, emerging from the wreckage and repeatedly saying, “Plane fatyo chhe,” meaning the plane exploded.

The survivor, identified as Vishwas Kumar, who was seated in 11A, later told the media that he had no idea how he managed to survive. “I thought I was dead. Then I realised I was alive and noticed an opening in the aircraft’s fuselage,” he said. Kumar unfastened his seat belt, pushed through the opening using his leg and crawled out of the wreckage to safety.