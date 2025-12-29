Year-Ender 2025: Supreme Court delivers landmark verdicts on Waqf law, presidential references, electoral disputes, cybercrime, and more, amid high-profile controversies and institutional reforms, shaping India’s judiciary and legal landscape.

The year 2025 was a remarkable and eventful one for the Supreme Court of India, marked by historic judgements, high-profile controversies, and significant institutional reforms. From crucial rulings on presidential references and the Waqf (Amendment) Act to shocking incidents such as a shoe attack on the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the discovery of large amounts of cash at a High Court judge’s residence, the apex court navigated a challenging year that reinforced its authority, transparency, and judicial practices.

Transition of Chief Justices and Strengthening Judicial Independence

In 2025, the Supreme Court witnessed an unusual transition, with three Chief Justices – Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and the current incumbent Surya Kant – serving within a single year. In a move aimed at reinforcing judicial independence, both CJIs Khanna and Gavai publicly announced that they would not take up any post-retirement assignments, sparking nationwide discussions on ethical conduct and institutional autonomy.

Cash Discovery at High Court Judge’s Residence

The judiciary faced a major controversy on 14 March when burnt bundles of currency were discovered at the residence of then-Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. Following an in-house investigation, Justice Varma was indicted but refused to resign. This compelled CJI Khanna to approach the President and Prime Minister regarding the possibility of impeachment. Currently, a parliamentary panel is investigating the matter, which is a prerequisite for initiating impeachment proceedings.

Shoe Attack on Chief Justice

On 6 October, advocate Rakesh Kishore, who has since been suspended, hurled a shoe at then-CJI Gavai during court proceedings. The attack, reportedly triggered by earlier remarks made on Hindu deities, drew widespread condemnation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as “reprehensible” and emphasised that such acts against the judiciary were entirely unacceptable.

Landmark Judgements on Presidential Reference and Waqf Law

The Supreme Court delivered key rulings on presidential references and the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025:

Presidential Reference: A five-judge bench held that the courts cannot impose a fixed timeline on governors or the President to grant assent to bills, while emphasising that governors do not have “unfettered” powers to withhold bills indefinitely.

Waqf Law: The court upheld the deletion of the "waqf by user" clause but put on hold certain provisions, including the clause restricting waqf creation to those practising Islam for the last five years. It ruled that concerns regarding potential government land grabs were unsubstantiated.

Public Welfare and Social Issues

The Supreme Court also addressed several pressing social and public concerns:

Stray Dogs in Delhi: The court took suo motu cognisance of canine bites causing rabies, particularly among children. Initial directions prohibiting the release of vaccinated dogs sparked protests. A larger bench later allowed their release after sterilisation and deworming.

The court took suo motu cognisance of canine bites causing rabies, particularly among children. Initial directions prohibiting the release of vaccinated dogs sparked protests. A larger bench later allowed their release after sterilisation and deworming. Cybercrime Probes: The SC directed the CBI to conduct a nationwide investigation into digital scams targeting elderly citizens.

The SC directed the CBI to conduct a nationwide investigation into digital scams targeting elderly citizens. Air India Dreamliner Crash: The SC reviewed the Ahmedabad crash that claimed 260 lives and clarified that the chief pilot was not responsible.

The SC reviewed the Ahmedabad crash that claimed 260 lives and clarified that the chief pilot was not responsible. Electoral Roll Revision: The court examined intensive special revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across several states, starting with Bihar.

Business and Environment Decisions

JSW Steel vs Bhushan Power: The SC upheld JSW Steel’s ₹19,700-crore resolution plan for BPSL, overturning earlier liquidation orders, ending a legal battle that spanned nearly eight years.

The SC upheld JSW Steel’s ₹19,700-crore resolution plan for BPSL, overturning earlier liquidation orders, ending a legal battle that spanned nearly eight years. Retrospective Environmental Clearance: The court reversed its May order and allowed retrospective ECs for projects violating environmental norms, subject to penalties.

The court reversed its May order and allowed retrospective ECs for projects violating environmental norms, subject to penalties. Tribunal Reforms Law: Key provisions of the 2021 Tribunals Reforms Act concerning appointments, tenure, and service conditions were struck down, affirming judicial supremacy over minor parliamentary modifications.

Judicial Reforms and Transparency

Judges’ asset statements were published online to enhance transparency.

A formal reservation policy was introduced for SC/ST staff in direct appointments and promotions within the Supreme Court administration.

Contempt proceedings were initiated against the Telangana Assembly Speaker for failing to decide defection-related disqualification pleas within the stipulated timeframe.

Eligibility and experience requirements for judicial officers seeking higher judiciary positions were clarified to strengthen institutional consistency.

Social Accountability and Legal Protections

The SC directed the Centre to consider framing a law penalising social media content mocking persons with disabilities or rare genetic disorders, akin to provisions under the SC/ST Act.

Protections were introduced to safeguard lawyer-client privilege and curb arbitrary summoning of advocates by investigative agencies.

Reliance Foundation’s Vantara zoological centre was investigated by an SC-appointed panel but later cleared of violations.

From upholding legal principles to introducing transparency measures and social protections, the Supreme Court reinforced its position as the guardian of constitutional democracy and shaped the judicial landscape for years to come.