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Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For Coimbatore And Other Districts; Check
Tamil Nadu Weather Update: A cyclonic circulation is currently active over the southern parts of India. Because of this, the weather department predicts light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Tamil Nadu's Weather Situation
Even though May is over, the June heat is still intense across Tamil Nadu. But, there's some relief with heavy rain and thunderstorms hitting in the evenings or at night. Today, the weather office has warned of heavy rain with thunder and lightning for Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and the Nilgiris.
ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Nilgiris, Coimbatore and 8 Other Tamil Nadu Districts
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