Even though May is over, the June heat is still intense across Tamil Nadu. But, there's some relief with heavy rain and thunderstorms hitting in the evenings or at night. Today, the weather office has warned of heavy rain with thunder and lightning for Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and the Nilgiris.

ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Expected in Nilgiris, Coimbatore and 8 Other Tamil Nadu Districts