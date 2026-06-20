Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil defended the Mekedatu project for Bengaluru's drinking water, assuring it's not for irrigation. This follows a unanimous resolution by the Tamil Nadu Assembly opposing the dam, escalating the inter-state dispute.

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil defended Mekedatu project, terming it a vital necessity for the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru. Addressing the media, Patil emphasised the project's utility-driven purpose. "It is very clear now that the Mekedatu project is beneficial for both states. It is especially critical to mitigate the water supply crisis in Bengaluru," he said.

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Dismissing objections from Tamil Nadu, the minister added, "Our Chief Minister has made it very clear that this water will not be used for irrigation; it is strictly for drinking water supply."

The Minister's remarks come in the wake of a significant escalation on Friday, June 19, when the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution opposing the project. Moved by Chief Minister Vijay, the resolution urges the Union government to deny all technical and environmental clearances for the reservoir.

'Ambitious Scheme to Benefit Both States': Ramalinga Reddy

Meanwhile, describing the Mekedatu project as an ambitious scheme, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said the dam would help store water and benefit farmers in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Reddy said, "Mekedatu is a project to build a new dam. It is only for storage. Bengaluru will get 4.75 TMC of drinking water from this, and 400 MW of power will also be generated." He clarified that the project will not provide water for irrigation. "Once in 4-5 years, rainfall is low. As per central rules, we have to release water to Tamil Nadu every month," he said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Unanimous Resolution

Earlier on June 19, the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Karnataka government's proposed Mekedatu dam project, triggering sharp political reactions across both states and renewed debate over inter-state river water sharing.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Vijay, cited legal and constitutional concerns, while asserting the rights of Tamil Nadu over Cauvery river waters. The move received support from major parties in the House, including Congress and VCK, while opposition parties such as AIADMK also reiterated their longstanding objections to the project, warning of its impact on water availability during drought periods.