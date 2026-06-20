Five tourists drowned and three were rescued after a group of eight from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar fell into the sea at Ganpatipule Beach in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The tragedy occurred as they reportedly misjudged sea conditions.

5 Tourists Drown at Ganpatipule Beach

A major tragedy unfolded at Ganpatipule Beach in Ratnagiri district on Saturday after a group of eight tourists from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar fell into the sea, with five persons reported drowned and three others rescued, officials said.

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According to the District Information Officer, Ratnagiri, the incident occurred around 11 am. The group belonged to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Preliminary information suggests that the tragedy occurred after the tourists failed to accurately gauge the sea conditions and waves. Local rescue teams and authorities were immediately pressed into service following the incident, and further details are awaited. (ANI)