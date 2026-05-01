Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Major Districts
Tamil Nadu Weather Update: The Chennai Weather Centre has some news for us. Heavy rain is expected on May 4, which is also the vote counting day for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Let's check out which districts are going to get the downpour
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Chance of rain in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu is currently dealing with a major heatwave. People are finding it difficult to even step out. But there's good news! The Chennai Weather Centre says we can expect widespread rain for the next week. On May 1, some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will get light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning. A few places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, and Erode might even see heavy rain with strong winds of 40-50 km/h.
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Heavy rain in many districts
On May 2, the forecast predicts light to moderate rain in some areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. But, a few places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, and Namakkal could get heavy rain with gusty winds of 40-50 km/h. For May 3, the weather office expects light to moderate showers in a few places. Heavy rain with strong winds (40-50 km/h) is likely in the hilly areas of Nilgiris and Coimbatore, Tiruppur's mountain regions, Theni, and Dindigul.
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Heavy rain on vote counting day too
The big day, May 4, which is when the votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be counted, will also see rain. The weather centre predicts light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain, along with winds of 40-50 km/h, is expected in the hilly areas of Nilgiris and Coimbatore, and also in Erode, Salem, Namakkal, and Trichy. The rain will continue on May 5, 6, and 7 with light to moderate showers, thunder, and lightning.
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What about in Chennai?
So, what about Chennai and its suburbs? The weather office says the sky will be partly cloudy tomorrow. The maximum temperature will be around 39-40° Celsius, and the minimum will be about 29° Celsius. The Chennai Weather Centre has also warned that the combination of high heat and humidity might cause some discomfort.
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