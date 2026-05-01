3 4 Image Credit : our own

Heavy rain on vote counting day too

The big day, May 4, which is when the votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be counted, will also see rain. The weather centre predicts light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain, along with winds of 40-50 km/h, is expected in the hilly areas of Nilgiris and Coimbatore, and also in Erode, Salem, Namakkal, and Trichy. The rain will continue on May 5, 6, and 7 with light to moderate showers, thunder, and lightning.