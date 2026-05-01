Thursday turned exhausting for residents as Chennai recorded its first 40°C-plus day this season, touching 40.2°C at Meenambakkam. Across the state, at least 17 weather stations crossed 100°F, with Vellore emerging as the hottest at 42.4°C. Other cities like Karur-Paramathi, Erode, and Tiruchy also reported significantly above-normal temperatures.

Forecasts indicate that the mercury could rise further to 41°C and remain elevated until May 5, particularly affecting coastal regions such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, where humidity will add to discomfort.