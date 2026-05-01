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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai Heatwave Intensifies as Temperatures Cross 40°C, Power Demand Hits Record
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai and much of Tamil Nadu are reeling under intense early-summer heat, with temperatures crossing 40°C and power demand hitting record highs, signalling tougher days ahead for residents and authorities
Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Tamil Nadu
Thursday turned exhausting for residents as Chennai recorded its first 40°C-plus day this season, touching 40.2°C at Meenambakkam. Across the state, at least 17 weather stations crossed 100°F, with Vellore emerging as the hottest at 42.4°C. Other cities like Karur-Paramathi, Erode, and Tiruchy also reported significantly above-normal temperatures.
Forecasts indicate that the mercury could rise further to 41°C and remain elevated until May 5, particularly affecting coastal regions such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, where humidity will add to discomfort.
Rising Temperatures Push Power Demand to Historic Highs
The heatwave has sharply driven up electricity consumption across the state. Tamil Nadu recorded its highest-ever peak power demand of 21,307 MW on April 29, surpassing consecutive records set in the previous days. Daily energy consumption also hit a new high of 471.456 million units.
This surge reflects a steady upward trend throughout April, overtaking last year’s peak demand of 20,830 MW recorded in early May.
Cooling Needs, IPL Season Drive Energy Surge
Officials attribute the spike in electricity usage to a combination of soaring temperatures, widespread use of air conditioners, and increased consumption during the ongoing IPL season.
To manage the growing demand, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited is relying heavily on external sources, procuring nearly one-third of its electricity from private producers through various contracts and power exchanges.
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