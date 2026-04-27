Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Alert in Chennai; Avoid Midday Sun from May 1
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai and nearby districts are set to face intense summer heat from May 1, with temperatures likely to cross 40°C. Weather experts warn residents to take precautions as dry winds, pressure systems push mercury higher
Rising Temperatures Across Tamil Nadu
Over the past two weeks, several parts of Tamil Nadu have been experiencing soaring temperatures, with daily maximums crossing the 100°F mark in more than 10 locations. The relentless heat has made daily life uncomfortable, leaving people struggling to cope with the harsh summer conditions.
Heatwave Warning for Chennai and Nearby Districts
Private weather analyst Pradeep John has warned that Chennai and its surrounding areas will witness peak summer conditions starting May 1. Temperatures are expected to exceed 40°C in districts like Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Vellore—especially those bordering Andhra Pradesh—making them highly vulnerable to extreme heat.
Causes, Precautions, and Rain Relief
According to experts, the spike in temperature is due to high-pressure systems combined with dry northwesterly winds. Residents are advised to avoid stepping out between 11:00 AM and 3:30 PM unless necessary, and to carry umbrellas and water bottles. Meanwhile, parts of southern, western, and interior Tamil Nadu may receive rainfall from May 1, offering some relief.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.