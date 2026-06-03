Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Congress leaders affirmed support for Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar. The event, at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, will be attended by Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, which will be attended by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders on Tuesday affirmed their support for Karnataka chief minister-designate DK Shivakumar. The swearing-in ceremony of Shivakumar as Chief Minister is scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru on June 3 at 4 pm.

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"Tomorrow, D.K. Shivakumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state. The entire Congress team will work along with him for the development of the state," he told ANI. Congress leader BK Hariprasad said, "I wish him all the best. Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge will be here," he said.

Party workers offer prayers, voice expectations

Congress and Indian Youth Congress workers offered prayers at the Ganesh temple in Jayanagar area ahead of the oath ceremony of Karnataka's new Cabinet. Speaking with ANI, Youth Congress President, Bengaluru South District, Mounish Reddy, said, "We are all here at Jainagar. We are getting a new Chief Minister for Karnataka tomorrow, our KPCC President, DK Shivakumar. We are expecting Ramalinga Reddy to get another portfolio. We are all expecting him to become the deputy CM," he stated.

Shivakumar on cabinet selection

Congress will release the list of ministers for the Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Addressing a press conference near his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar dismissed the reports suggesting the names of members allegedly selected for ministerial berths.

"The names appearing in the media regarding the selection of ministers are not official. The high command leaders will release the list of ministers tomorrow at 10 am or noon," he said.

Decision rests with high command

He further said that the decision lies with the party high command and the final list, after being recieved from Delhi, will be sent to Raj Bhavan in Karnataka.

"The high command leaders discussed the selection of ministers and we have expressed our opinion. The high command leaders will take the final decision. After the Delhi leaders send us the list, we will send it to Raj Bhavan," he added.

Post-oath ceremony plans

The CM-designate also stated that the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Congress Bhavan will be held on another day. He said that he will be meeting the block, district presidents, office bearers and guarantee committee members at the Bharat Jodo Bhavan, following the oath ceremony and cabinet meeting.

"We have decided to hold the Congress Bhavan foundation stone laying ceremony, which was supposed to be held tomorrow evening, on another day. Block, district presidents, office bearers and guarantee committee members who have received invitations should arrive at Bharat Jodo Bhavan, the Congress office. I will hold a cabinet meeting, bid farewell to Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and then meet them at Bharat Jodo Bhavan," Shivakumar informed. (ANI)