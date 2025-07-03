Image Credit : Google

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. Also, the sky will be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburbs today. Light rain is likely in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 29° Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.