Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: THESE places to get rainfall; Check forecast
Chennai and suburbs experienced thunderstorms and heavy rain yesterday. The Meteorological Department has predicted chances of rain in 8 districts until this morning. Rain is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow
Chennai Weather
Not only Tamil Nadu, but also in various places including the capital Chennai, the sun has been scorching above 100 degrees for the past few days. Due to this, the public was afraid to even step out during the day. Meanwhile, yesterday, Chennai and its suburbs experienced strong winds and heavy rain. That is, it rained in areas like Porur, Ramapuram, Mylapore, Mandaveli, Santhome, Koyambedu, Anna Nagar, Mugappair, Arumbakkam, Nungambakkam, T. Nagar, and Adyar.
Similarly, in suburban areas like Tambaram, Pallavaram, Ponneri, Royapuram, Manali, Ennore, Kodungaiyur, Purasawalkam, Poonamallee, Tirumazhisai, etc., heavy rain poured down with thunder, lightning, and strong winds for over an hour. Also, due to widespread rain in districts like Tiruvallur, Tirupattur, and Dharmapuri, the heat subsided and a cool environment prevailed.
Meanwhile, the Chennai Meteorological Department has announced that there is a possibility of rain in 8 districts in the next 3 hours (i.e., till 10 am) in Tamil Nadu. Accordingly, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in Nilgiris and Coimbatore, and light rain is expected in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Tirupur, and Theni districts.
Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. Also, the sky will be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburbs today. Light rain is likely in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 29° Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.