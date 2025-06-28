Image Credit : Google

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast for rainfall in Tamil Nadu today. Due to changes in the speed of westerly winds, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Strong surface winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are also possible in a few places. Heavy rain is likely in some areas of the Coimbatore district's hilly regions and the Nilgiris district.