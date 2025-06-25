Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert issued for THSES places; Check
An orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for parts of Tamil Nadu, including Nilgiris and Coimbatore. Strong winds are also expected, reaching speeds of 40-50 km/hr
Heavy Rainfall Expected
Following a heatwave, Nilgiris and Coimbatore are now under an orange alert for heavy rainfall. The Chennai Meteorological Center's statement: Due to changes in westerly winds, parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience thunderstorms and light to moderate rain. Strong winds (40-50 km/hr) are also anticipated. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Coimbatore's hill regions and the Nilgiris, with heavy rain possible in Theni and Tenkasi.
Orange Alert Issued
Similar weather is expected tomorrow, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Strong winds (40-50 km/hr) are also possible. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in the Coimbatore hill areas and Nilgiris, while Theni and Tenkasi districts may experience heavy rain.
June 27 and 28 Forecast
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Strong winds (40-50 km/hr) are also possible. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in the Coimbatore hill areas and the Nilgiris.
Temperature Forecast
No significant change in maximum temperature is expected in Tamil Nadu today. From tomorrow until the 27th, the maximum temperature may slightly decrease in some areas.
Temperature Variation
Today, the maximum temperature in some parts of Tamil Nadu may be 2-3°C above normal.
Chennai Weather Update
Chennai and its suburbs can expect partly cloudy skies today, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms possible in some areas. The maximum temperature will be around 35-36°C, and the minimum around 28°C.
Similar conditions are expected tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies, light to moderate rain, and thunderstorms possible. The maximum temperature will be around 36-37°C, and the minimum around 28-29°C.