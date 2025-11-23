Security forces in Kaziranga National Park recovered Royal Bengal Tiger bones and arrested five individuals for illegal possession. The accused were attempting to sell the wildlife trophy and have links to past rhino poaching offenders.

In a major breakthrough at Biswanath Wildlife Division under Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, security personnel recovered bones of Royal Bengal Tiger, officials said.

Security personnel also arrested five persons for illegal possession and attempting to sell the bones of the Royal Bengal Tiger.

Details of the Operation

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, said that the bones of the Royal Bengal Tiger recovered from the possession of Depen Pegu from Simaluguri Baligaon, Gohpur area. "In the operation of Eastern Range, Gamaria and Crime Investigation Range, Panibharal of Biswanath Wildlife Division, a total of 5 accused persons were apprehended on November 22," she said.

Accused Apprehended

The apprehended persons were identified as Eilaram Doley, Ripun Pegu, Kerani Kaman, Pulish Kutum and Depen Pegu.

"They were trying to sell the wild animal trophy, and they were in contact with past offenders of the rhino poaching case," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)