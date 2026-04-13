Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert For South Districts; Relief From Heatwave
Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: While Tamil Nadu is battling a severe heatwave with temperatures crossing 100 degrees, the weather department has issued a rain alert for southern districts like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, bringing some relief
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Tamil Nadu Summer
Summer is in full swing across Tamil Nadu, with temperatures crossing 100 degrees in many districts. People are finding it difficult to step out during the day, especially in places like Vellore, Karur, and Madurai. The Health Department advises everyone, particularly children and the elderly, to stay hydrated and avoid the sun.
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Weather Forecast
The weather forecast brings more good news. From today until the 18th, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and districts along the Western Ghats can expect light rain in some areas. However, other parts of the state will likely remain dry.
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Coastal Areas
The weather office has warned that from today until the 16th, maximum temperatures in interior Tamil Nadu could be 2-3° Celsius higher than usual. Coastal areas, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may feel uncomfortable due to high heat and humidity.
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Chennai Weather
For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy today. The Met department predicts the maximum temperature will be around 36-37° Celsius, while the minimum will hover around 27° Celsius.
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Rain
Amid the scorching summer heat, the Chennai Meteorological Centre has announced a welcome change. They have forecast moderate rain for Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts for the next 3 hours, lasting until 10 AM.
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