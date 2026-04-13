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Precautions to take in summer:

Here are some precautions for the summer: Always wear a cap or cover your head with a cloth when going out. Carry a water bottle. Use white cotton clothes and sunglasses. Drink plenty of water and, if possible, coconut water. People with heart conditions, BP, or diabetes should avoid going out in the sun. Take special care of the elderly and children. Try to stay indoors during the afternoon; schedule any outdoor work for the morning or evening.