Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Alert Issued; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The heat is just too much in the Telugu states. We haven't even reached May, and some places are already hitting 44 degrees. What will happen in the coming days? Check Forecast
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Image Credit : Getty
Telugu states are like a furnace!
The sun is showing no mercy on the Telugu states, and people are really scared of this heat. Usually, May sees the highest temperatures, but this year, April is already brutal. India's highest temperatures are often in Rajasthan's Thar desert, crossing 50 degrees. But now, it looks like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are competing to break that record, with temperatures soaring one after another.
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Image Credit : X/APSDMA
44 degrees already? What's going on!
Andhra Pradesh recorded its highest temperatures yesterday (Sunday, April 12). Pottipadu in the Kadapa district of Rayalaseema hit a scorching 43.8°C. The AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) also reported 43.1°C in Varadayyapalem, Tirupati district, and 42.9°C in Nandyal. That's just 6 degrees short of the national record! People are now worried about what May will bring.
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Image Credit : X/APSDMA
Highest temperatures here... be careful!
The APSDMA is warning that the intense heat in AP will continue today (Monday, April 13). They have announced severe heatwaves in 51 mandals and heatwaves in 49 mandals. APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain stated that North Andhra districts will face heatwaves, while Coastal and Rayalaseema districts will see maximum temperatures. Garugubilli in Parvathipuram Manyam district might even touch 44.5°C. The APSDMA has issued a red alert for these areas, including parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Eluru, Polavaram, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram districts, where temperatures will cross 40 degrees.
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Image Credit : X/APSDMA
Danger from heat and lightning..
While the heat is unbearable, the disaster management agency also warns of possible rains. A trough effect could bring light showers with some lightning. They have advised farmers and cattle herders working in fields not to take shelter under trees during a thunderstorm. With dangers from both heat and lightning, people are being told to take all necessary precautions.
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Image Credit : Gemini
Sun's fury in Telangana
Telangana is right there with AP when it comes to high temperatures. Here too, temperatures have crossed 40 degrees in several areas, and heatwaves are ongoing. The highest temperatures are being recorded mainly in Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Nalgonda, and Bhadrachalam districts. Even Hyderabad is sweltering, with temperatures between 39-40 degrees making city life very difficult.
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Image Credit : ChatGPT
Highest temperatures in Telangana..
The Telangana Weather Man has forecasted that North Telangana could see temperatures between 42 and 45 degrees today (Monday, April 13). He said that even if some districts record 41-43 degrees, the heatwaves and humidity will make it feel like it's over 45 degrees. Weather experts are advising people across Telangana to stay alert as high temperatures will continue.
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Image Credit : Getty
Precautions to take in summer:
Here are some precautions for the summer: Always wear a cap or cover your head with a cloth when going out. Carry a water bottle. Use white cotton clothes and sunglasses. Drink plenty of water and, if possible, coconut water. People with heart conditions, BP, or diabetes should avoid going out in the sun. Take special care of the elderly and children. Try to stay indoors during the afternoon; schedule any outdoor work for the morning or evening.
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