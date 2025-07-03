Image Credit : Google

The sky in Chennai and its suburbs will be partly cloudy today. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in some areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 34-35°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 26-27°C.

Tomorrow, the sky will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in some areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 36-37°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 26-27°C.