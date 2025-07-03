Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain alert issued for THESE places; Check
Several parts of Tamil Nadu are experiencing rainfall and cooler temperatures. A heavy rain alert has been issued for Coimbatore and the Nilgiris until the 5th
Cooler Weather
After days of scorching heat, Chennai and its suburbs, along with other areas in Tamil Nadu, experienced rainfall yesterday, leading to cooler temperatures. A heavy rain alert has been issued for Coimbatore and the Nilgiris until the 5th.
Heavy Rain Alert
In a statement, the Chennai Meteorological Center said: Due to changes in the speed of westerly winds, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from today until the 5th. Strong surface winds, reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, are also possible in some areas. Heavy rain is likely in isolated areas of the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.
July 6th
Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Similarly, from July 7th to 9th, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, according to the Meteorological Center.
Chance of Rain in Chennai
The sky in Chennai and its suburbs will be partly cloudy today. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in some areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 34-35°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 26-27°C.
Tomorrow, the sky will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in some areas of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 36-37°C, and the minimum temperature will be around 26-27°C.