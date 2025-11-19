Tamil Nadu, Chennai Rain Alert: Heavy Downpour Expected as Monsoon, Low Pressure Intensify
With the northeast monsoon intensifying, a cyclonic circulation and a new low-pressure area have formed over the Kanyakumari Sea and the Bay of Bengal.
As the northeast monsoon strengthens, heavy rain is likely in southern and delta districts today. A low-pressure area has moved to the Lakshadweep-Maldives region and a cyclonic circulation persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal.
A low-pressure area may form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around the 22nd, likely strengthening. This could bring light to moderate rain with thunderstorms to Tamil Nadu today. Heavy rain is possible in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts.
Tomorrow, light to moderate rain is likely. Heavy rain is possible in Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore. On Nov 21 & 22, heavy rain is expected in several southern and delta districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Nagapattinam.
On the 23rd, widespread light to moderate rain is expected. Heavy rain is likely in several southern and delta districts. This heavy rain forecast continues for various delta districts like Thanjavur and Nagapattinam through the 24th and 25th.
Chennai Weather: Skies will be partly cloudy today and tomorrow. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is possible in some areas. Max temp will be around 31-32°C and min temp around 24-25°C.