- Home
- India
- Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert in Chennai, Warns of Heavy Rain for Next 7 Days
Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert in Chennai, Warns of Heavy Rain for Next 7 Days
The Chennai weather centre is warning that Tamil Nadu will get heavy rain for the next 7 days, thanks to a low-pressure area in the southwest Bay of Bengal and another one that's forming.
Northeast Monsoon
After a short break, the monsoon is back. The weather center has issued a 7-day heavy rain alert. A low-pressure system is moving, and another one is expected to form around the 22nd.
Orange Alert
Light to moderate rain with thunder is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in some southern districts, with very heavy showers in Tirunelveli's hills.
Light to moderate rain
Tomorrow, expect light to moderate rain in parts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy showers are likely in Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore. Similar weather is predicted for the 20th and 21st.
Chance of rain in coastal Tamil Nadu
On the 22nd, light to moderate rain is expected in coastal Tamil Nadu. Heavy showers are possible in several districts, including Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli.
Rain in southern districts
On the 23rd, heavy rain is possible in coastal districts like Chennai and Kanyakumari. On the 24th, the chance of heavy rain continues for these and other districts.
Chennai weather update
Chennai and its suburbs will be partly cloudy today with a chance of light to moderate rain. Temps will be around 30-31°C. Similar weather is expected for tomorrow.