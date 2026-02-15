Heavy Rain Warning in Tamil Nadu: Light Rain Expected Feb 20-21
Tamil Nadu will see partly cloudy skies and morning fog, with max temps around 31-32°C. A low-pressure area may form in the Bay of Bengal, bringing light rain on Feb 20-21 and squally winds in Gulf of Mannar.
Important update on rain
For the past few days in Tamil Nadu, scorching sun during the day and fog at night and early morning have been causing trouble. Now, the weather center has given a key update on rain.
Low-pressure area
An atmospheric circulation over the Indian Ocean may form a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal in 48 hours. This will bring dry weather until Feb 19, followed by light rain on Feb 20-21.
Update on fog
Until Feb 20, light morning fog is likely in North TN. Moderate fog is expected on Feb 16 in Chennai and nearby districts. Light fog is predicted for these areas on Feb 17.
Chennai and suburban weather status?
Chennai and its suburbs will be partly cloudy today with some morning fog. Max temp 31-32°C, min 22°C. Tomorrow will be similar, with min temp around 22-23°C, says the weather center.
Warning for fishermen
On Feb 19, squally winds (40-60 kmph) are likely in Gulf of Mannar. Today & tomorrow, winds (35-55 kmph) are expected in SW Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to go to sea.
