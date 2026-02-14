Tamil Nadu: IMD Warns of Developing Weather System; Rains on the Way
Tamil Nadu Rain: An atmospheric upper-air circulation is present over the eastern parts of the Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.
Heavy Fog
Amidst heavy fog and scorching February sun in Tamil Nadu, the weather center reports an unusual low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal within 48 hours.
Low-pressure area forming
An upper-air circulation over the eastern Indian Ocean and southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to form a low-pressure area in the region within the next 48 hours.
Chance of light to moderate rain
Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until Feb 18. Light rain is possible on Feb 19, with light to moderate rain expected on Feb 20.
Fog Warning
Light morning fog is likely in northern Tamil Nadu until Feb 19. Moderate fog is expected in Chennai and nearby districts on Feb 15, expanding to more areas on Feb 16-17.
Chennai Weather Forecast
Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy today with some morning fog. Max temps 31-32°C, min 21-22°C. Similar conditions expected tomorrow with slightly higher temps.
Warning for fishermen
Tamil Nadu Coast: On Feb 18, squally winds (40-50 kmph, gusting to 60) are likely over Gulf of Mannar & Comorin area. Fishermen are advised not to go to sea.
