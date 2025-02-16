Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal to see above-normal temperatures | Check full forecast here

Daytime temperatures are increasing in Tamil Nadu. The Chennai Meteorological Center has announced that the temperature will rise further in the coming days.

Weather Center Issues Danger Alert!

Tamil Nadu experiences scorching daytime heat and increased nighttime cold. The Chennai Meteorological Center has issued a statement predicting a rise in temperature in the coming days. Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. The maximum temperature in some places may be 2°-3° Celsius higher than normal. Light fog is expected in the morning.

Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from 18th to 20th. The maximum temperature in some places may be 2°-3° Celsius higher than normal. Similar dry weather is predicted for 21st and 22nd.

The sky in Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy today. Light fog is expected in the morning. The maximum temperature will be around 33° Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 22-23° Celsius.

The sky will be partly cloudy tomorrow. Light fog is expected in the morning. The maximum temperature will be around 33° Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 22-23° Celsius.

In the last 24 hours, temperatures in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal were generally normal, with a few inland locations experiencing temperatures 2-3 degrees Celsius higher than normal. Inland plains recorded 33-37 degrees Celsius, while coastal areas, Puducherry, and Karaikal recorded 29-35 degrees Celsius.

