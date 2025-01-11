Tamil Nadu WEATHER forecast: Heavy rainfall expected in coastal districts | Check details

Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate thunderstorms. Check for detailed weather updates.

A low-pressure area persists over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. This will cause light to moderate thunderstorms in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Interior Tamil Nadu will experience dry weather. Light fog is expected in the morning. Heavy rain is likely in Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal.

On January 12 (Tomorrow), most places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, are likely to experience light to moderate thunderstorms. Heavy rain is expected in Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal.

On the 13th, light to moderate thunderstorms are likely in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai districts. On the 14th, light to moderate thunderstorms are likely in many places in South Tamil Nadu, a few places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

On the 15th, light to moderate thunderstorms are likely in many places in South Tamil Nadu, a few places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is expected in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts

Chennai Weather: The sky will be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburbs tomorrow. Light to moderate thunderstorms are likely in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 29-30°C and the minimum temperature will be around 22-23°C.

