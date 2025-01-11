Tamil Nadu WEATHER forecast: Heavy rainfall expected in coastal districts | Check details

Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate thunderstorms. Check for detailed weather updates.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 6:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 6:50 PM IST

Northeast Monsoon

A low-pressure area persists over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. This will cause light to moderate thunderstorms in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Interior Tamil Nadu will experience dry weather. Light fog is expected in the morning. Heavy rain is likely in Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal.

article_image2

Tamil Nadu Rain

On January 12 (Tomorrow), most places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and a few places in interior Tamil Nadu, are likely to experience light to moderate thunderstorms. Heavy rain is expected in Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal.

article_image3

Heavy Rain

On the 13th, light to moderate thunderstorms are likely in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai districts. On the 14th, light to moderate thunderstorms are likely in many places in South Tamil Nadu, a few places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

article_image4

Tamil Nadu Weather Update

On the 15th, light to moderate thunderstorms are likely in many places in South Tamil Nadu, a few places in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is expected in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts

article_image5

Chennai Heavy Rain

Chennai Weather: The sky will be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburbs tomorrow. Light to moderate thunderstorms are likely in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature will be around 29-30°C and the minimum temperature will be around 22-23°C.

