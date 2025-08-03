Image Credit : social media

Rain is expected to continue in most districts of Tamil Nadu on August 5, 2025. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at one or two places in districts including Nilgiris, Theni, Dharmapuri, Kanyakumari, Dindigul, Erode, Trichy, Sivagangai. Along with this, the Meteorological Center has also said that Puducherry and Karaikal may also be affected areas.